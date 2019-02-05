GRETA VAN FLEET Forced To Cancel Australian Dates; "This Has Been A Difficult Situation And Disappointing For Us All," Says JOSH KISZKA

Greta Van Fleet have canceled the remaining dates on their Australian tour. Singer Josh Kiszka explains in the following message to fans:

"Dearest Melbourne fans,

"I have some heartbreaking news. Unfortunately, somewhere between travel from the US to Japan and Australia, I developed an upper respiratory infection that has gradually evolved into laryngitis. I’ve been trying to recover, but cannot seem to get rid of it. Doctors have informed me that performing in this condition could cause damage to my vocal chords, which is something that I cannot risk, and therefore we must reschedule our shows tonight and tomorrow. It means the world to me to be able to perform for you, and it breaks my heart to have to do this, but I must take my health very seriously, so as to not run the risk of causing more serious harm. I am terribly sorry to make this announcement, we are already working on a momentous return to make this up to you and will be announcing that very soon. I hope you can understand, this has been a difficult situation and disappointing for us all.

"With sincere love, Josh." (Photo - Travis Shinn)