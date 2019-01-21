GRETA VAN FLEET Performs On Saturday Night Live; Video

With three #1 rock singles, four 2019 Grammy nominations, a debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, that debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, Greta Van Fleet made their debut as musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (January 19th). Watch the band perform "Black Smoke Rising" and "You're The One", below:

Catch Greta Van Fleet live in concert in 2019. Dates below.

January

29 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

February

3 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane, Australia

5 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

8 - Logan Campbell Centre - Auckland, New Zealand

22 - Palau Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

24 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

27 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium

March

3 - Zenith - Paris, France

5 - Newcastle 02 Academy - Newcastle, UK

7 - 02 Academy - Glasgow, UK

8 - 02 Academy Leeds - Leeds, UK

10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

11 - Mountford Hall - Liverpool, UK

13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May

7 - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre - Miami, FL

9 - Daily's Place Amphitheatre - Jacksonville, FL

10 - Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL

12 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

13 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

15 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

16 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

18 - The Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

21 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

22 - The Dome - Rochester, NY

25 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

28 - Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

June

2 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

4 - Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI