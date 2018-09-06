GRETA VAN FLEET Reveal First Details For Upcoming Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet have revealed the first details for their upcoming debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful City. Although an official release date has not yet been confirmed, the band have posted a teaser video revealing the cover art and tracklisting.

A message within states: "Those of us who cannot hear it, feel it. At the dancing of a heartbeat, is a reminder that humans love. I know that first in darkness, like a great drum in a mother's chest. The anthem of a peaceful army. To save all the world." Anthem Of The Peaceful City tracklisting:

"Age Of Man"

"The Cold Wind"

"When The Curtain Falls"

"Watching Over"

"Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)"

"You’re The One"

"The New Day"

"Mountain Of The Sun"

"Brave New World"

"Anthem"

With the band’s single “When The Curtain Falls" already Top 10 at Rock Radio, Greta Van Fleet presents the companion music video, a performance piece that finds the band in an esoteric foreign landscape filled with mystical symbolism, celestial events and otherworldly psychedelia.

Filmed in Southern California and conceived and directed by acclaimed visual effects artist Benjamin Kutsko (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Iron Man), you can check out the video below:

Greta Van Fleet lineup:

Josh Kiszka - vocals

Jake Kiszka - guitar

Sam Kiszka - bass & keys

Danny Wagner - drums