GRETA VAN FLEET Streaming New Song "Always There"

"Always There", the new song from Greta Van Fleet, can be heard below, or via Spotify.

Says the band: "'Always There' was originally recorded for inclusion on Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, but it was ultimately decided the song didn't fit the tone of the album. Thus, it appeared to us serendipitous when 'A Million Little Pieces' requested to use it in the film's soundtrack. We are pleased to share this song with you."

Greta Van Fleet will launch the fall North American leg of its March Of The Peaceful Army Tour in Kansas City on Saturday, September 21. The tour will include first-time visits to Kansas City and Irvine, and the band performing a blend of fan-favorites and some brand new tunes. Shannon and the Clams, a GVF personal pick, will support on all dates.

Dates:

September

21 - The Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

23 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

27 - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

30 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

October

2 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

5 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Sugar Land, TX

11 - UNO Lakefront Arena - New Orleans, LA

13 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

15 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

(Photo - Travis Shinn)