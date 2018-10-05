GRETA VAN FLEET Streaming New Song "Anthem"

Greta Van Fleet - Jake Kiszka/guitars, Sam Kiszka/bass & keys, Josh Kiszka/vocals, and Danny Wagner/drums - will release their debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, on October 19th via Lava/Republic Records. The album is available for pre-order here. The album track "Anthem" is available for streaming below.

Collectively written by all four band members, the ten original songs explore a variety of topics that include fresh starts, love, integrity, innocence, adventure, diversity and peace, the life cycle and its inherent responsibilities, courage, masked deceptions, revolution, and truth. Blending rock, soul and blues, Jake’s blazing guitar riffs, Josh’s soaring, powerful vocals, Danny’s thunderous drums, and Sam’s swaggering baselines and keys create a menagerie of musical elements throughout.

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (The Rust Brothers) and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army tracklisting:

"Age Of Man"

"The Cold Wind"

"When The Curtain Falls"

"Watching Over"

"Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)"

"You’re The One"

"The New Day"

"Mountain Of The Sun"

"Brave New World"

"Anthem"

