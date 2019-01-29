GRETA VAN FLEET To Lose "Best New Artist" Category At Grammy Awards, According To Leaked List; Recording Academy Spokesperson Issues Statement

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy has denied the validity of a leaked list of winners for the 2019 Grammy Awards. The list sees rock upstarts Greta Van Fleet losing the "Best New Artist" category to Chloe x Halle.

Leaked list:

Song Of The Year - "Shallow"

Record Of The Year - "I Like It"

Album Of The Year - H.E.R.

Best New Artist - Chloe x Halle

Best Pop Solo - Beck (Colors)

Best Pop Duo - Zedd (The Middle)

Best Pop Album - Taylor

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy provided Complex with the below statement:

"There is no legitimacy to this. Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

The 61st Grammy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th, airing on CBS at 8 PM, ET.

Artists nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) include:

Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High On Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Nominees for "Best Rock Performance" (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings) include:

Arctic Monkeys - "Four Out Of Five"

Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good"

The Fever 333 - "Made An America"

Greta Van Fleet - "Highway Tune"

Halestorm - "Uncomfortable"

The "Best Rock Song" category includes the following nominees:

Greta Van Fleet - "Black Smoke Rising"

Twenty One Pilots - "Jumpsuit"

Bring Me The Horizon - "Mantra"

St. Vincent - "Masseduction"

Ghost - "Rats"



"Best Rock Album" nominees (for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings):

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - Mania

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Elsewhere, Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) is up for "Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package".

