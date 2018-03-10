GREYSTONE CANYON Debut "Take Us All" Lyric Video

Australia's Greystone Canyon have released a lyric video for "Take Us All", featured on their debut album, While The Wheels Still Turn, out now in Europe and North American through Rockshots Records, and via Hellfire Records in Australia on March 12th. Watch the clip below.

While The Wheels Still Turn was tracked at the splendidly named Goatsound Studios in Melbourne, Australia, and then mixed in Canada, making ‘the album a real rock n’ roll frequent flyer. Mixing duties were undertaken by none other than Grammy nominated producer Glen Robinson, who had engineered, mixed and produced legendary acts like Annihilator, Queensrÿche, and Voivod.

Inspired by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth and King Diamond, While The Wheels Still Turn is an album that could not only sit well beside the works of those legends, but with the current tsunami of all things 70s and 80s inspired, Greystone Canyon are in the right place at the right time. We are travelling back to the future and they are the soundtrack.

As vocalist/guitarist Darren Cherry proudly states, “We really wanted to make an album similar to an old Ozzy Osbourne record where songs like ‘I Don't Know’ and ‘Goodbye To Romance’ can sit comfortably together. This is music from the heart and soul!”



Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Keeping Company With The Dead"

"Astral Plane"

"In These Shoes"

"Cinco Cuerda Bandito"

"Take Us All"

"Sombrero Serenade"

"River Of Fire"

"Path We Stray"

"The Sun Sets"

"Take Us All" lyric video:

"Astral Plane":

Teaser:

Greystone Canyon is:

Darren Cherry - Vocals / Guitars

Richard Vella - Guitars

Dave Poulter - Bass

Luke Wilson - Drums