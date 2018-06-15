GREYSTONE CANYON Premier "In These Shoes" Music Video

Australia's Greystone Canyon have released a video for "In These Shoes", featured on their debut album, While The Wheels Still Turn, released earlier this year. Watch the clip below. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Keeping Company With The Dead"

"Astral Plane"

"In These Shoes"

"Cinco Cuerda Bandito"

"Take Us All"

"Sombrero Serenade"

"River Of Fire"

"Path We Stray"

"The Sun Sets"

"In These Shoes" video:

"Take Us All" lyric video:

Greystone Canyon is:

Darren Cherry - Vocals / Guitars

Richard Vella - Guitars

Dave Poulter - Bass

Luke Wilson - Drums