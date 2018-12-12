GREYSTONE CANYON Unveil “Take Us All” Video

Australia's Greystone Canyon have revealed their music video "Take Us All" off the band's Wild West inspired debut album While The Wheels Still Turn released at the beginning of this year via Rockshots Records (EU/NA) and Hellfire Records (AU). If you're fan of classic metal in the vein of influences such as Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, and Megadeth, then this will be right up your alley.

The band adds:

"The end of mankind is here in the form of ‘Take Us All’. This song is super catchy with its dark melodies and roller coaster dynamics. It's got a big vocal hook along epic dual guitar solos."

"In These Shoes" video:

"Take Us All" lyric video:

Greystone Canyon is:

Darren Cherry - Vocals / Guitars

Richard Vella - Guitars

Dave Poulter - Bass

Luke Wilson - Drums