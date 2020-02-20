GRIM FATE Stream New Song "Piles Of Corpses"; Debut Due In April

Dutch death metallers Grim Fate will release their debut album, Perished In Torment, on April 7th through Xtreem Music on CD and 12" LP formats. The first single, "Piles Of Corpses", can be enjoyed now:

Perished in Torment is a monumental opus of heavy death/doom, with cover art by Roberto Toderico. It features six songs of pure darkness for any lover of good old Finnish death metal.

Tracklisting:

"Piles Of Corpses"

"You Will Rot"

"Perpetual Anguish"

"Abominations"

"Perished In Torment"

"The Final Day"

For further details, visit Grim Fate on Facebook.