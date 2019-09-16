GRIM REAPER Covers DIO's "Don't Talk To Strangers", Performs New Song "At The Gates" Live In Sacramento; Video Available

Grim Reaper performed in Sacramento, California on Sep 12th and Capital Chaos TV was in attendance to capture the action. Check out multi-angle footage of the band covering Dio's "Don't Talk To Strangers", performing new song new single "At The Gates" and the classic "See You In Hell".

The long awaited fifth opus from Grim Reaper will hit the shelves on October 11th. At The Gates contains 11 tracks of pure British heavy metal. CD version of the album will be available via Dissonance Productions, while the vinyl will be released via Back On Black.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"At The Gates"

"Venom"

"What Lies Beneath"

"The Hand That Rocks"

"Knock At The Door"

"Rush"

"Only When I Sleep"

"Line Them Up"

"Break Neck Speed"

"Under The Hammer"

"Shadow In The Dark"

"Venom":