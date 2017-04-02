GRIM REAPER Frontman STEVE GRIMMETT And MILLIE GRIMMETT Issue Live Stream Update On Singer's Recovery, Plans For The Future

Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett took ill at on January 14th at the band's concert in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and performed most of the show sitting down. He was then taken to a hospital where he had his right leg removed from below the knee. "The infection was so aggressive it spread from his toes to his knee over night," his wife Millie reported. The Metal Voice caught up with Steve and Millie this weekend to discuss a new album, new book, a new live album with Razor Fist, and the tribute show at Riffs Bar in Swindon, UK.

Queensrÿche singer Todd LaTorre recently joined the list a of metal titans in the re-recording of three classic Grim Reaper songs that will be made available for purchase digitally and on vinyl. All proceeds of the songs will go to Steve Grimmett's medical and recovery costs.

Todd LaTorre spoke to The Metal Voice about joining in on the relief effort: "Grim Reaper was very much a part of my formative metal years! The music has given so much to me, I am proud to be able to give back in any capacity. Wishing Steve the very best!"

The relief project is spearheaded by bassist Tony Dolan from Venom Inc. and aided by Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax, Deathriders), Sy Keller (Onslaught) and Jimmy Kay (Editor, The Metal Voice).

Tony Dolan had this to say about the re-recordings on February 4th via live stream from Ecuador: “There were quite a few choices we could make but once I asked the artists, everyone wanted to do “See You In Hell” and “Fear No Evil”, they are classics. “The Show Must Go On” will also be included because that is what the man (Steve Grimmett) is going to do and that is what he will be doing stronger than ever. We will put out the songs on 7” as well as digital downloads.”

Steve Grimmett has been hospitalized in Ecuador since mid-January; the singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper’s latest album, Walking In The Shadows.

Millie Grimmett has been updating fans around the globe of the singer’s condition on the bands Facebook page. Grimmett has endured multiple operations that have resulted in the near complete loss of his right leg. On the latest update as of February 28th, Millie and Steve Grimmett are now back in the UK and Steve is at Great Western Hospital recovering and has been given the green light to go home.

The Reaper All-Star include Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Tim 'Ripper' Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Doro Pesch, Lips (Anvil), Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.), Ross The Boss (Manowar), Marc Jackson (Acid Reign, M:Pire Of Evil), Jonas Hornqvist (Bleed The Hunger), Sy Keeler (Onslaught), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Marta Gabriel (Crystal Viper), Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden), Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper), John Gallagher (Raven), Mantas (Venom Inc.), Joe Cangelosi (Whiplash, Kreator), Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche), Chuck Billy (Testament) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth). The songs will be produced by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Anvil producer).

A donation page has been set up, to date $15,840 has been raised.

Metal All Stars relief songs were announced on February 4th on a live stream on The Metal Voice streamed live in Ecuador at the hospital where Steve Grimmett was operated on.