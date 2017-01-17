GRIM REAPER Frontman STEVE GRIMMETT Has Part Of Leg Amputated Due To “Aggressive Infection”; Tour Cancelled

Vocalist Steve Grimmett of Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper has had part of his leg amputated in response to “an aggressive infection”, according to his wife, Millie Grimmett.

Steve took ill at Saturday night's (January 14th) concert in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and performed most of the show sitting down. He was then taken to a hospital where he had an operation to remove an infection from his foot and bones.

In the latest update, Millie Grimmett states: “Unfortunately the operation didn't work and Steve is currently in the operating theatre having limbs removed. We don't know how much of the leg will need to be removed but Steve is very very ill. He has an aggressive infection that spread very quickly over night.”

Mille continues: “I am sorry to say the rest of the tour has been cancelled. I am hoping to fly out myself soon and stay with Steve until he is ready to come home so I may meet some of you then. But don't worry, the voice WILL be back.”

Stay tuned for updates on Steve’s condition.

Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper released the new album, Walking In The Shadows, back in September via Dissonance Productions.

Tracklisting:

“Wings Of Angels”

“Walking In The Shadows”

“Reach Out”

“I’m Coming For You”

“From Hell”

“Call Me In The Morning”

“Rock Will Never Die”

“Temptation”

“Thunder”

“Now You See Me”

“Blue Murder”

“Come Hell Or High Water”

“Walking In The Shadows” video: