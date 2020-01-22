GRIM REAPER Frontman STEVE GRIMMETT Talks At The Gates And See You In Hell Albums On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #70), featuring Grim Reaper vocalist Steve Grimmett. He discusses his band's latest release, At The Gates, offering insight on the writing process of the new record, and the reasoning behind him stepping away from some of the writing duties. Steve also talks about how the loss of his leg has not really impacted him when performing live, the upcoming 40th anniversary of See You In Hell, and what may be planned in the future.

Check out the interview here.

Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper performed the new song "At The Gates", the title track from his latest album, at The Chance in Poughkeepsie NY on August 24th, 2019. Video by Kenny Kessel for The Metal Voice can be seen below:

At The Gates contains 11 tracks of pure British heavy metal. CD version of the album is available via Dissonance Productions, while the vinyl was released via Back On Black.

Tracklisting:

"At The Gates"

"Venom"

"What Lies Beneath"

"The Hand That Rocks"

"Knock At The Door"

"Rush"

"Only When I Sleep"

"Line Them Up"

"Break Neck Speed"

"Under The Hammer"

"Shadow In The Dark"

"Venom":