GRIM REAPER Singer STEVE GRIMMETT Returns To Performing Live Five Months After Leg Amputation

BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen has checked in from his annual pilgrimage to the Bang Your Head festival in Balingen, Germany

"The metal world was gripped by the sudden and tragic turn of events Steve Grimmett had to endure last January, when an infection cost the Grim Reaper frontman his right leg. On July 14th at the Bang Your Head festival, the plucky Englishmen not only got back onstage, but fitted with a prosthesis, refused to be a victim. With a bar mic affixed to a headband, he not only stood defiantly, but ambled across the stage (with occasional use of a cane, that doubled as air guitar prop) the singer thanked the crowd, when in reality the assemblage should have honored him for his amazing demonstration of the human spirit. A full recap will be posted on BraveWords.com soon. Damn shame there wasn't any Grim Reaper merch, as undoubtedly most on hand would have 'supported' this truly worthy cause. Good luck to you, Steve."

Watch for YouTube footage to surface over the course of the weekend.



Festival photo by Mark Gromen