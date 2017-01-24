GRIM REAPER – STEVE GRIMMET To Undergo Another Operation Tomorrow Morning On Right Leg; Open Wound Isn’t “Healing Properly”

Vocalist Steve Grimmett remains in a South American hospital after being refused flight home when the airline disallowed him to board on Saturday evening. Grimmett has been battling a life-threatening condition for a week after being rushed to a local hospital in Ecuador; the singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper’s latest album, Walking In The Shadows.

Grimmett’s wife, Amelia Grimmett, has been updating fans around the globe of the singer’s condition via the band’s official Facebook page since the reports started to surface on January 14th. “Last Saturday, whilst doing a gig in Ecuador, Steve was taken very ill,” she noted. “He finished the gig sitting down but was transported to a local hospital immediately after the performance where they operated to remove an infection.”

In a new update, it has been revealed that Steve will undergo another operation tomorrow morning:

“I'm sorry to say, tomorrow morning (Wednesday) Steve has to have another operation to remove more of his right leg. The open wound isn't healing properly because of a blocked artery above his knee. So they are removing above the blockage in the hope the blood flow will be good enough to heal the next open wound. Once I hear how it went I will let you know.

We are fighting with Steve all the way.”

Original Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott has provided an update asking for prayers from fans for Steve saying: “Steve is scheduled for operation #3 tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. So, even if you're not religious, or don't believe in some form of higher power, as the title of this piece states - please say a prayer or send positive vibes to him...plus Mille and his family too.

“This is hard to write and even harder to imagine because, to speak in medical terms, it sucks- it sucks hard. And, as brave as Millie is, she shed a tear or five while we talked...and so did I. And, if that makes me a wimp, my friends, then please send me the T-Shirt and I'll wear it with pride.

“BTW, to the countless wonderful artists and friends who texted, e-mailed or found me at NAMM with the sole intention of wishing Steve the very best...thank you from the bottom of my once blackened heart. I've passed every single one onto Steve via Millie and I know that every single one adds further to the already indomitable spirit and strength of this true gentle-man (hyphenation 110% intentional).”

Fans have taken to social media since initial reports started to appear regarding the beloved singer. Now an official fundraising page has been created to help Steve with costs that are quickly rising. Donations can be made here.

All forthcoming Grim Reaper dates are cancelled. Updates as they relate to Steve’s status will be shared via the band’s official Facebook page.