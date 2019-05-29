GRIM REAPER’s Steve Grimmett On Auditioning For IRON MAIDEN - “I Didn’t Get It!”

Although there were rumoured to be a dozen or so candidates to replace Bruce Dickinson when he left Iron Maiden in 1993, Grim Reaper singer Steve Grimmett spoke to BraveWords recently about vying for the Holy Grail of heavy metal.

“Yeah, I didn’t get it,” he laughs. “I went through (Iron Maiden manager) Rod Smallwood, because I know Rod fairly well, and I said ‘I want part of this’ and he said ‘send me a demo.’ So I sent stuff, and I phoned him up after about a month and he said ‘I think you’re in the top three for Maiden.’ And then I heard that they picked Blaze (Bayley). I mean he’s a great guy, he’s a great singer, but at the time he was only just coming up to being known. I was already touring in Japan, the States, the UK. There was even a petition in Kerrang!, me for Maiden, that was quite funny. Yeah, I would have liked that job.”

