GRIMNER Announce Vanadrottning Album; First Single Out Friday

2018 sees Swedish Viking/folk metallers Grimner celebrate their 10th anniversary with the release of a new full-length album Vanadrottning (Despotz Records) on February 9th.

First single “En Fallen Jätte” will be out December 15th and showcases everything that makes Grimner such a unique musical force.

A heavier, more powerful and rhythmic sound, together with a fantastic new voice brought by their latest addition Martin. Expect a dynamic, fresh and thrilling album with the band pushing the boundaries and taking their unique music to a new level. With Vanadrottning and their 10th anniversary celebrations, the Grimner Vikings continue their journey towards new adventures.

“Vanadrottning translates to ‘queen of the Vanir’, referring to the goddess Gullveig from the Norse mythology. She is known mostly from the tale of the war between the Aesir and the Vanir, when she was captured and burned alive by Oden and his herd. Each time they burned her she would be born anew, dying three times and resurrected three times, each time in immense agony. This album has been an absolute joy to create, but like the goddess Gullveig, we have also endured a great deal of pain for it. We hope you will love the album as much as we ourselves do!” says the band.

Grimner give a unique mixture of folk and metal, incorporating catchy melodies, folk instruments and heavy riffs into their own, yet aggressive metal. With their dynamic and captivating music, with lyrics sung in Swedish, and looking like they have recently arrived from a fantasy world, they have taken enthusiasts of both metal and folk music by storm. Grimner’s lyrics revolve around Norse mythology, folklore, historical adventures of Vikings and life in the same era. With some songs dark and brooding; others fast, jovial and folkish, Grimner’s music is as awesome as it is entertaining.