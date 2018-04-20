GRIMNER Streaming New Song "Dödens Dans"

Swedish Viking/folk metallers Grimner are streaming the new song "Dödens Dans", featured on the band's new full-length album Vanadrottning, out now via Despotz Records. Listen to the track below.

A heavier, more powerful and rhythmic sound, together with a fantastic new voice brought by their latest addition Martin. Expect a dynamic, fresh and thrilling album with the band pushing the boundaries and taking their unique music to a new level. With Vanadrottning and their 10th anniversary celebrations, the Grimner Vikings continue their journey towards new adventures.

Tracklisting:

"Vanadrottning"

"Avundas Hennes Ungdom"

"En Fallen Jätte"

"Kvällningssång"

"En Vilja Av Järn"

"Fafnersbane" feat. Erik Grawsiö (Månegarm)

"Vårt Blod, Våra Liv"

"Dödens Dans"

"Ägers Salar"

"Sången Om Grimner"

"Freja Vakar"

"Dödens Dans":

"En Fallen Jätte" video:

Grimner give a unique mixture of folk and metal, incorporating catchy melodies, folk instruments and heavy riffs into their own, yet aggressive metal. With their dynamic and captivating music, with lyrics sung in Swedish, and looking like they have recently arrived from a fantasy world, they have taken enthusiasts of both metal and folk music by storm. Grimner’s lyrics revolve around Norse mythology, folklore, historical adventures of Vikings and life in the same era. With some songs dark and brooding; others fast, jovial and folkish, Grimner’s music is as awesome as it is entertaining.