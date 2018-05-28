GRIND ZERO - Concealed In The Shadow Album Teaser Streaming
May 28, 2018, 36 minutes ago
Italian deathsters Grind Zero have a teaser for for Concealed In The Shadow, the new full-length album out now via Punishment 18 Records. Listen below.
The effort was mastered by Dan Swanö (Opeth, Bloodbath, Katatonia, Edge Of Sanity) that, about the band, also said: "...awesome death/grind that brings me back to the '80s/'90s!"
Tracklisting:
"Soul Collected"
"Corrosion"
"See You In Hell"
"Master's Pleasure"
"Sodomizing The Sun"
"A Shadow"
"Lost Shrine"
"Buried Deception"
"The Horde"
"Cursed Be My Path"
Teaser: