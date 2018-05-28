GRIND ZERO - Concealed In The Shadow Album Teaser Streaming

Italian deathsters Grind Zero have a teaser for for Concealed In The Shadow, the new full-length album out now via Punishment 18 Records. Listen below.

The effort was mastered by Dan Swanö (Opeth, Bloodbath, Katatonia, Edge Of Sanity) that, about the band, also said: "...awesome death/grind that brings me back to the '80s/'90s!"

Tracklisting:

"Soul Collected"

"Corrosion"

"See You In Hell"

"Master's Pleasure"

"Sodomizing The Sun"

"A Shadow"

"Lost Shrine"

"Buried Deception"

"The Horde"

"Cursed Be My Path"

Teaser: