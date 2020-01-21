GRINDPAD Featuring Former SINISTER Drummer Announce Full-Length Debut Violence

Dutch thrashers Grindpad (featuring ex-Sinister drummer Paul Beltman) will release their full-length debut album Violence through Iron Shield Records. Violence is an album full of “good friendly violent fun!”

With their new album, Grindpad once again proves to be the master of up-tempo songs that make you want to fight the neighbors, but also shows off some great mid-tempo thrashers that make you want to bang your head off.

With Jörg Uken from Soundlodge Studios behind the mixing table and legendary Ed Repka responsible for the cover art, Grindpad made an album that not only kills musically but also sounds like one of the best thrash records ever. Release is due for March 21.

New single, “Burn The Rapist” is streaming below: