GROUNDBREAKER Featuring FM, WORK OF ART / W.E.T. Members Release Behind-The-Scenes Video Part 2
September 21, 2018, an hour ago
Groundbreaker, featuring singer Steve Overland of FM and Robert Säll of Work Of Art and W.E.T., released their self-titled debut album on September 14th. The second in a series of behind-the-scenes videos has been released. Watch two segments below.
Tracklisting:
"Over My Shoulder"
"Will It Make You Love Me"
"Eighteen Til I Die"
"Only Time Will Tell"
"Tonight"
"Standing Up For Love"
"Something Worth Fighting For"
"The Sound Of A Broken Heart"
"The First Time"
"The Days Of Our Life"
"The Way It Goes"
Behind-the-scenes, Part 1:
Behind-the-scenes, Part 2:
"Will It Make You Love Me" video:
"Something Worth Fighting For" video:
"Over My Shoulder" video:
Lineup:
Steve Overland - Vocals
Robert Sall - Guitars
Nalley Pahlsson - Bass
Herman Furin - Drums
With Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards