GROUNDBREAKER Featuring FM, WORK OF ART / W.E.T. Members Release Behind-The-Scenes Video Part 2

Groundbreaker, featuring singer Steve Overland of FM and Robert Säll of Work Of Art and W.E.T., released their self-titled debut album on September 14th. The second in a series of behind-the-scenes videos has been released. Watch two segments below.

Tracklisting:

"Over My Shoulder"

"Will It Make You Love Me"

"Eighteen Til I Die"

"Only Time Will Tell"

"Tonight"

"Standing Up For Love"

"Something Worth Fighting For"

"The Sound Of A Broken Heart"

"The First Time"

"The Days Of Our Life"

"The Way It Goes"

Behind-the-scenes, Part 1:

Behind-the-scenes, Part 2:

"Will It Make You Love Me" video:

"Something Worth Fighting For" video:

"Over My Shoulder" video:

Lineup:

Steve Overland - Vocals

Robert Sall - Guitars

Nalley Pahlsson - Bass

Herman Furin - Drums

With Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards