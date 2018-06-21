GROUNDBREAKER Featuring FM, WORK OF ART / W.E.T. Members Release Debut Album "Making Of" Video

Groundbreaker, featuring singer Steve Overland of FM and Robert Säll of Work Of Art and W.E.T., will release their self-titled debut album on September 14th. A "making of" video for the album can be found below. Pre-order Groundbreaker here.

The album is simply everything that a melodic rock fan could hope for: soaring hooklines, magnificent melodies, amazing musical performances, and in Overland, a stunning vocalist. Mixing the British and Swedish melodic rock/AOR styles, Groundbreaker is truly the best of both worlds and surely destined to be one of the highlights of the year in an already stellar year for melodic rock.

Groundbreaker came about when a conversation between Frontiers’ President Serafino Perugino and Overland revealed that the latter was eager to collaborate with new and exciting musicians from the European melodic rock scene. The idea was immediately brought up to involve Robert Sall of Work of Art and use Alessandro Del Vecchio’s production abilities. Overland loved the initial material that was submitted and consequently, they all started to work on songs. The process was very smooth and the final result was so good that everyone thought that the name “Groundbreaker” was the right way to describe the power and the vibe of the music.

"I’m the main composer for about half of the songs, but Ale and Steve wrote a lot as well,” tells Robert Sall. “I had to write songs with Steve's voice in mind and that was new, but very inspiring to me. But for any fan of FM or Work of Art, I think they will be very familiar with the sound of this record!"

“The idea for the album was to make a classic AOR album and I think between Robert, Alessandro, Pete Alpenborg and myself, we came up with a great collection of songs,” adds Overland. "I think this is some of the best material I've worked on in a while and all of the musicians on the record are fantastic, not only as players, but to work with. I knew of Robert's writing talents on the Work of Art records, but it really turned out to be a great collaboration and I'm so proud of the results! My personal favourite song on the record is "Will It Make You Love Me”. We’ve shot a video for it and I think it's truly a future classic!"

Tracklisting:

"Over My Shoulder"

"Will It Make You Love Me"

"Eighteen Til I Die"

"Only Time Will Tell"

"Tonight"

"Standing Up For Love"

"Something Worth Fighting For"

"The Sound Of A Broken Heart"

"The First Time"

"The Days Of Our Life"

"The Way It Goes"

"Making of" video:

"Over My Shoulder" video:

Lineup:

Steve Overland - Vocals

Robert Sall - Guitars

Nalley Pahlsson - Bass

Herman Furin - Drums

With Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards

(Photo - Richard Manley)