GROUNDBREAKER Featuring FM, WORK OF ART / W.E.T. Members Release "Will It Make You Love Me" Music Video

September 14, 2018, 32 minutes ago

news hard rock groundbreaker

GROUNDBREAKER Featuring FM, WORK OF ART / W.E.T. Members Release "Will It Make You Love Me" Music Video

Groundbreaker, featuring singer Steve Overland of FM and Robert Säll of Work Of Art and W.E.T., have released their self-titled debut album. A new video for the song "Will It Make You Love Me" can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"Over My Shoulder"
"Will It Make You Love Me"
"Eighteen Til I Die"
"Only Time Will Tell"
"Tonight"
"Standing Up For Love"
"Something Worth Fighting For"
"The Sound Of A Broken Heart"
"The First Time"
"The Days Of Our Life"
"The Way It Goes"

"Will It Make You Love Me" video:

"Something Worth Fighting For" video:

"Over My Shoulder" video:

"Making of" video:

Lineup:

Steve Overland - Vocals
Robert Sall - Guitars
Nalley Pahlsson - Bass
Herman Furin - Drums
With Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards



Featured Audio

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

Featured Video

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

Latest Reviews