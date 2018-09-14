GROUNDBREAKER Featuring FM, WORK OF ART / W.E.T. Members Release "Will It Make You Love Me" Music Video
Groundbreaker, featuring singer Steve Overland of FM and Robert Säll of Work Of Art and W.E.T., have released their self-titled debut album. A new video for the song "Will It Make You Love Me" can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
"Over My Shoulder"
"Will It Make You Love Me"
"Eighteen Til I Die"
"Only Time Will Tell"
"Tonight"
"Standing Up For Love"
"Something Worth Fighting For"
"The Sound Of A Broken Heart"
"The First Time"
"The Days Of Our Life"
"The Way It Goes"
"Will It Make You Love Me" video:
"Something Worth Fighting For" video:
"Over My Shoulder" video:
"Making of" video:
Lineup:
Steve Overland - Vocals
Robert Sall - Guitars
Nalley Pahlsson - Bass
Herman Furin - Drums
With Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards