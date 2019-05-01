GRUESOME Announce European Summer Headline Tour Dates

Death metal defenders of the old Gruesome have announced the Twisting Europe Part Two headline tour. The first leg of the tour begins July 12th and ends July 27th. Gruesome’s UK portion of the tour begins July 30th and ends August 3rd. Gruesome continues to tour in support of the 2018-released Twisted Prayers full-length album.

Physical packages of Twisted Prayers are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Twisting Europe Part 2:

July

12 – Torgau-Entenfang, Germany – In Flammen Open Air

13 – Barcelona, Spain – Move Your Fuckin’ Brain Festival

14 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil

15 – Deinze, Germany – Elpee

17 – The Hague, Netherlands – Musicon

18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Underwerket

19 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Sticky Fingers

20 – Gavle, Sweden – Gefle Metal Fest

21 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B

22 – Berlin, Germany – Slaughterhouse

23 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak Music Club

24 – Brno, Czech Republic – Faval

25 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice

26 – Siegen, Germany – Vortex Surfer

27 – Essen, Germany – Nord Open Air

Twisting Europe Part 2 UK:

July

30 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

31 – Manchester, UK – Star & Garter

August

1 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

2 – Birmingham, UK – The Flapper

3 – London, UK – 229