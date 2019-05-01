GRUESOME Announce European Summer Headline Tour Dates
May 1, 2019, an hour ago
Death metal defenders of the old Gruesome have announced the Twisting Europe Part Two headline tour. The first leg of the tour begins July 12th and ends July 27th. Gruesome’s UK portion of the tour begins July 30th and ends August 3rd. Gruesome continues to tour in support of the 2018-released Twisted Prayers full-length album.
Physical packages of Twisted Prayers are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.
Twisting Europe Part 2:
July
12 – Torgau-Entenfang, Germany – In Flammen Open Air
13 – Barcelona, Spain – Move Your Fuckin’ Brain Festival
14 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil
15 – Deinze, Germany – Elpee
17 – The Hague, Netherlands – Musicon
18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Underwerket
19 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Sticky Fingers
20 – Gavle, Sweden – Gefle Metal Fest
21 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B
22 – Berlin, Germany – Slaughterhouse
23 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak Music Club
24 – Brno, Czech Republic – Faval
25 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice
26 – Siegen, Germany – Vortex Surfer
27 – Essen, Germany – Nord Open Air
Twisting Europe Part 2 UK:
July
30 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
31 – Manchester, UK – Star & Garter
August
1 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
2 – Birmingham, UK – The Flapper
3 – London, UK – 229