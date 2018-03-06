GRUESOME Complete Work On New Album; European Summer Headline Tour Announced

Death metal defenders of the old, Gruesome, have completed their second full-length album and follow-up their 2015 debut full-length, Savage Land. The new album, entitled Twisted Prayers, was recorded with producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349, Goatwhore) at New Constellation Studios in Orlando, FL.

Twisted Prayers follows Death's paradigm shift during the Spiritual Healing-era, incorporating more cerebral, melodic instrumentation with elements of thrash and thought-provoking, socially conscious lyrics. Twisted Prayers once again features artwork from the legendary Ed Repka (Death, Megadeth, Venom) and is expected to be released in summer 2018 via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Additionally, Gruesome announce headline Summer Europe tour dates starting July 19th at Obscene Extreme 2018, travels through 22 cities and ends August 12th in Kortrijk, Belgium. Includes additional festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Free & Easy Festival, Stonehenge Festival and more. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

July

19 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme 2018

20 - Warzawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka

21 - Chorzow, Poland - Red & Black

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

23 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy Festival

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

26 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

27 - Ernsthausen, Germany - Master of the Unicorn

28 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival

29 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

30 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin

31 - Volmerange-les-mines, France - Nomansland

August

1 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans

4 - Linkoping, Sweden - The Crypt

5 - Valby/Copenhagen, Denmark - Underwerket

7 - Desden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

8 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden

9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Partysan Open Air

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air

(Photo - Ryan Tamm)