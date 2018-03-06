GRUESOME Complete Work On New Album; European Summer Headline Tour Announced
March 6, 2018, 4 hours ago
Death metal defenders of the old, Gruesome, have completed their second full-length album and follow-up their 2015 debut full-length, Savage Land. The new album, entitled Twisted Prayers, was recorded with producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349, Goatwhore) at New Constellation Studios in Orlando, FL.
Twisted Prayers follows Death's paradigm shift during the Spiritual Healing-era, incorporating more cerebral, melodic instrumentation with elements of thrash and thought-provoking, socially conscious lyrics. Twisted Prayers once again features artwork from the legendary Ed Repka (Death, Megadeth, Venom) and is expected to be released in summer 2018 via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.
Additionally, Gruesome announce headline Summer Europe tour dates starting July 19th at Obscene Extreme 2018, travels through 22 cities and ends August 12th in Kortrijk, Belgium. Includes additional festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Free & Easy Festival, Stonehenge Festival and more. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.
July
19 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme 2018
20 - Warzawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka
21 - Chorzow, Poland - Red & Black
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
23 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy Festival
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
26 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
27 - Ernsthausen, Germany - Master of the Unicorn
28 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival
29 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club
30 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin
31 - Volmerange-les-mines, France - Nomansland
August
1 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
3 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans
4 - Linkoping, Sweden - The Crypt
5 - Valby/Copenhagen, Denmark - Underwerket
7 - Desden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
8 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden
9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Partysan Open Air
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air
(Photo - Ryan Tamm)