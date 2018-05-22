GRUESOME Debuts NSFW Music Video For "Fatal Illusions”

Less than four short years into their career, Gruesome (featuring current and former members of Exhumed, Possessed, Malevolent Creation, etc.) return with their second full-length sermon, Twisted Prayers. Twisted Prayers follows Death's paradigm shift during the Spiritual Healing era, incorporating more cerebral, melodic instrumentation with elements of thrash and thought-provoking, socially conscious lyrics.

Gruesome’s second studio album Twisted Prayers is due out June 1st on CD/LP/DLX LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

An official NSFW video for "Fatal Illusions" off the impending full-length can be seen below.

Issues vocalist/guitarist Matt Harvey, "'Fatal Illusions' is a track that was truly co-written by Dan, Gus and myself musically and it was a lot of fun to arrange everyone's riffs while we put the song together. One of the coolest things about this new record, for me personally, is that the writing has become more and more of a team effort, which is invigorating and keeps things interesting for us. When looking at Spiritual Healing for inspiration, one of the more depressing realizations that I came to as far as the lyrics, was that many of the topics that Death were addressing back in 1990 are still major issues today. As everyone knows, mass shootings have reached epidemic proportions in this country and we felt that it was a very 'death metal' appropriate topic to tackle. This tune is more about the delusions that lead someone to commit this kind of violence; the mindset that would make someone take such a drastic and tragic course of action. Before anyone starts projecting their own politics on the song, this is not an anti or pro-gun song. This is an anti-mass shooting song. And if you think that there's anything controversial about that, you can fuck right off."

Recorded with producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349, Goatwhore) at New Constellation Studios in Orlando, FL, Twisted Prayers features Gruesome doing what they do best across eight songs and 40+ minutes of unholy hymns with lurid melodies and vulgar atmospheres. The band has once again teamed up with the legendary Ed Repka (Death, Atheist, Massacre) for the album’s blasphemous cover art in addition to legendary Death guitarist James Murphy (Death, Obituary, Testament) for a pair of special guest guitar solos. Bow your heads and worship at the altar of Gruesome.

Twisted Prayers tracklisting:

"Inhumane”

"A Waste Of Life”

"Fate”

"Lethal Legacy”

"Fatal Illusions”

"Crusade Of Brutality”

"At Death’s Door”

"Twisted Prayers”

"Inhumane” video:

“A Waste Of Life” lyric video:

The band has announced two exclusive shows in Florida with label mates Exhumed before kicking off a European headlining tour this summer. Beginning July 19th, the trek will travel through two dozen cities and includes appearances at Obscene Extreme 2018, Wacken Open Air, Partysan Open Air and more. See all confirmed dates below.

July

14 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (with Exhumed)

15 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub (with Exhumed)

19 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme 2018

20 - Warzawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka

21 - Chorzow, Poland - Red & Black

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

23 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy Festival

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

26 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

27 - Ernsthausen, Germany - Master of the Unicorn

28 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival

29 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

30 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin

31 - Volmerange-les-mines, France - Nomansland

August

1 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans

4 - Linkoping, Sweden - The Crypt

5 - Valby/Copenhagen, Denmark - Underwerket

7 - Desden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

8 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden

9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Partysan Open Air

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air

Gruesome are:

Matt Harvey ­- Guitar, Vocals

Daniel Gonzalez ­- Guitar

Robin Mazen ­- Bass

Gus Rios ­- Drums

(Band photo - Ryan Tamm, Cover art - Ed Repka)