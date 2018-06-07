GRUESOME Release "A Waste Of Life" Drum Playthrough Video

SickDrummer has unveiled Gruesome drummer Gus Rios' bludgeoning playthrough video for the track "A Waste Of Life'. The tune comes by way of the band's Twisted Prayers full-length, released last week via Relapse Records.

Less than four short years into their career, Gruesome (featuring current and former members of Exhumed, Possessed, Malevolent Creation, etc.) return with their second full-length sermon, Twisted Prayers. Twisted Prayers follows Death's paradigm shift during the Spiritual Healing era, incorporating more cerebral, melodic instrumentation with elements of thrash and thought-provoking, socially conscious lyrics. The album is out now and a full album stream can be found via the Bandcamp player below.

Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Recorded with producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349, Goatwhore) at New Constellation Studios in Orlando, FL, Twisted Prayers features Gruesome doing what they do best across eight songs and 40+ minutes of unholy hymns with lurid melodies and vulgar atmospheres. The band has once again teamed up with the legendary Ed Repka (Death, Atheist, Massacre) for the album’s blasphemous cover art in addition to legendary Death guitarist James Murphy (Death, Obituary, Testament) for a pair of special guest guitar solos. Bow your heads and worship at the altar of Gruesome.

Twisted Prayers tracklisting:

"Inhumane”

"A Waste Of Life”

"Fate”

"Lethal Legacy”

"Fatal Illusions”

"Crusade Of Brutality”

"At Death’s Door”

"Twisted Prayers”

Album stream:

Twisted Prayers by Gruesome

"Fatal Illusions" video:

"Inhumane” video:

“A Waste Of Life” lyric video:

The band has announced two exclusive shows in Florida with label mates Exhumed before kicking off a European headlining tour this summer. Beginning July 19th, the trek will travel through two dozen cities and includes appearances at Obscene Extreme 2018, Wacken Open Air, Partysan Open Air and more. See all confirmed dates below.

July

14 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (with Exhumed)

15 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub (with Exhumed)

19 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme 2018

20 - Warzawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka

21 - Chorzow, Poland - Red & Black

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

23 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy Festival

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

26 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

27 - Ernsthausen, Germany - Master of the Unicorn

28 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival

29 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

30 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin

31 - Volmerange-les-mines, France - Nomansland

August

1 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans

4 - Linkoping, Sweden - The Crypt

5 - Valby/Copenhagen, Denmark - Underwerket

7 - Desden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

8 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden

9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Partysan Open Air

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air

Gruesome are:

Matt Harvey ­- Guitar, Vocals

Daniel Gonzalez ­- Guitar

Robin Mazen ­- Bass

Gus Rios ­- Drums

(Band photo - Ryan Tamm, Cover art - Ed Repka)