GRUESOME Share Cover Of DEATH’s “Choke On It”; Audio

Modern purveyors of old-school death metal, Gruesome, have shared a cover of Death’s “Choke On It”, off their legendary Leprosy album. The song, available for streaming below, is featured on Gruesome’s new EP, entitled Fragments Of Psyche. The EP further continues the band’s homage to the legendary band Death and offers a glimpse into the next era of Gruesome.

Fragments Of Psyche is due out March 31st on CD/7”EP/Digital via Relapse Records and features a two-song slab of Death Human-era worship including a brand new studio track with special guest drums from Sean Reinert (Death, Cynic) along with a "Humanized” reworking of Death’s classic track “Choke On It”. The CD and digital versions include five deliciously raw, bonus demo tracks of the band's first ever recordings.

Physical pre-order and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered at Bandcamp here.

Vocalist/Guitarist Matt Harvey commented on the new EP: “We are super psyched about this EP as it features a very, very special guest: Mr. Sean Reinert who did an incredible job on the tune we wrote for him. I can't even express how humbled I am to have such an incredible musician and equally great dude as Sean playing on one of our songs. Having Sean do this with us really makes it feel like we are honouring the legacy of Death in the best way that we collectively know how.

“This EP is all about connecting the different eras of the Death discography and also bridging the Gruesome sound into new areas moving forward. It's only fitting that we pay homage to the Leprosy record with this “Humanized” reimagined version that Gus and Dan did a fantastic job arranging.

We are really excited to continue paying tribute to Chuck's work in all the different eras of Death as we move forward with Gruesome. We hope that you enjoy going along with us, thanks for checking out our tunes and let the death metal flow.”

Fragments Of Psyche tracklisting:

“Fragments Of Psyche”

“Choke On It '91”

“Closed Casket” (Demo Version)

“Gangrene” (Demo Version)

“Gruesome” (Demo Version)

“Psychic Twin” (Demo Version)

“Savage Lands” (Demo Version)

“Choke On It '91”:

“Psychic Twin” (Demo Version):

“Fragments Of Psyche”:

Obituary has announced US headline tour dates with labelmates Gruesome, from May 11th - May 21st. Dates are listed below.

May (with Gruesome)

11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

12 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

13 - Birmingham, AL - Syndicate Lounge

14 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

16 - Louisville, KY - Trixie’s

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

18 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre

21 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

Gruesome is:

Daniel Gonzalez - Guitar

Matt Harvey - Guitar, vocals

Robin Mazen - Bass

Gus Rios - Drums