GRUESOME Streaming MANTAS Cover "Legion Of Doom"; Two Special Shows With EXHUMED Announced
April 19, 2018, 9 minutes ago
Death metal defenders of the old Gruesome are streaming their cover of "Legion Of Doom" by Chuck Schuldiner's pre-Death project, Mantas. The recording will be included in Decibel magazine's June 2018 issue as a special pictured flexi disc.
Comments vocalist/guitarist Matt Harvey, "We did 'Legion Of Doom' to highlight the through-line from the early Mantas days all the way to Spiritual Healing. That signature riff just oozes heaviness. After working on the more melodic and developed album material, it was a lot of fun and a great way to blow off steam by jamming some nasty, primitive death metal."
Stream the track below. A limited number of issues containing the flexi are available here.
Less than four short years into their career, Gruesome (featuring current and former members of Exhumed, Possessed, Malevolent Creation, etc.) return with their second full-length sermon, Twisted Prayers. Twisted Prayers follows Death's paradigm shift during the Spiritual Healing era, incorporating more cerebral, melodic instrumentation with elements of thrash and thought-provoking, socially conscious lyrics.
Watch a lyric video for Gruesome’s new song “A Waste Of Life” below. Stream it via digital streaming services here.
Vocalist / guitarist Matt Harvey commented on the new song: “‘A Waste Of Life’ was a great opportunity to channel Chuck and vent some frustration in a constructive way - through making some good ol’ fashioned death metal. It’s great to move forward in the Death catalog and get some new ground to cover. As much fun as we had working with the raw and nasty stuff on Savage Land and Dimensions Of Horror, it’s great to challenge ourselves musically and thematically just like Chuck, James, Terry and Bill did on Spiritual Healing. Hopefully we do those guys justice and everyone has as much fun listening to the track as we did creating it.”
Gruesome’s second studio album Twisted Prayers is due out June 1st on CD/LP/DLX LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.
Recorded with producer Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349, Goatwhore) at New Constellation Studios in Orlando, FL, Twisted Prayers features Gruesome doing what they do best across eight songs and 40+ minutes of unholy hymns with lurid melodies and vulgar atmospheres. The band has once again teamed up with the legendary Ed Repka (Death, Atheist, Massacre) for the album’s blasphemous cover art in addition to legendary Death guitarist James Murphy (Death, Obituary, Testament) for a pair of special guest guitar solos. Bow your heads and worship at the altar of Gruesome.
Twisted Prayers tracklisting:
"Inhumane”
"A Waste Of Life”
"Fate”
"Lethal Legacy”
"Fatal Illusions”
"Crusade Of Brutality”
"At Death’s Door”
"Twisted Prayers”
“A Waste Of Life” lyric video:
The band has announced two exclusive shows in Florida with label mates Exhumed before kicking off a European headlining tour this summer. Beginning July 19th, the trek will travel through two dozen cities and includes appearances at Obscene Extreme 2018, Wacken Open Air, Partysan Open Air and more. See all confirmed dates below.
July
14 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (with Exhumed)
15 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub (with Exhumed)
19 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme 2018
20 - Warzawa, Poland - Hydrozagadka
21 - Chorzow, Poland - Red & Black
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
23 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy Festival
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
26 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
27 - Ernsthausen, Germany - Master of the Unicorn
28 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival
29 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club
30 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin
31 - Volmerange-les-mines, France - Nomansland
August
1 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
3 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans
4 - Linkoping, Sweden - The Crypt
5 - Valby/Copenhagen, Denmark - Underwerket
7 - Desden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
8 - Berlin, Germany - Musik und Frieden
9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Partysan Open Air
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Open Air
Gruesome are:
Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals
Daniel Gonzalez - Guitar
Robin Mazen - Bass
Gus Rios - Drums
(Band photo - Ryan Tamm, Cover art - Ed Repka)