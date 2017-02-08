GRUMPYNATORS Debut “Take The Last Dance With Me” Music Video
February 8, 2017, 31 minutes ago
On March 24th, Grumpynators will release their second album, City Of Sin. The first single from the album, “Take The Last Dance With Me”, was released on February 3rd. A music video for the song can now be seen below.
The 12-track album is a product of a joint work process between the four musicians in the band and Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) as guest guitarist on “Far Away”, a song where he in cooperation with the band have played solo, fills and themes. The drums, guitars and bass are recorded by Jakob Gundel at Gainfactory Studio - vocals, production, mix and master have been done with Jacob Hansen (Dizzy Miss Lizzy, Volbeat, Pretty Maids).
Tracklisting:
“Tears Of Whiskey”
“Hotel 2nd Age”
“Take The Last Dance With Me”
“Then We Cried”
“Pretty Little Devil”
“Far Away” (feat. Rob Caggiano)
“Now I Know”
“Fame”
“St. Elvis Day”
“City Of Sin”
“We Are The Outcasts”
“Werewolf”
“Take The Last Dance With Me” video: