Guitar Legend EARL SLICK Talks Working With DAVID BOWIE And JOHN LENNON (Audio)

He exudes rock star class and has played with such legends as David Bowie and John Lennon. Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess sat down with him for a chat on his current tour with Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols to talk about the tour, working with Bowie and Lennon, touring with the New York Dolls and the making of his documentary, Rock ‘n’ Roll Guns for Hire: The Story of the Sideman.

Photo by Mick Burgess