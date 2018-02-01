Guitar Legend MARIO PARGA Announces New Supergroup MARIO PARGA & LEE SMALL

UK virtuoso guitar legend Mario Parga (Mario Parga, Cozy Powell, Graham Bonnet, Forcefield) has announced a new Los Angeles-based band featuring renowned British vocalist Lee Small (Shy/, Phenomena), US bassist Tim Luce (Alcatrazz, Graham Bonnet, Mario Parga), US keyboardist Eric Ragno (who has performed on tracks with artists such as Alice Cooper, KISS' Paul Stanley, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons), and Mexican drum wizard, Mark Mendez (Mario Parga Band).

This new band will tour under the name of Mario Parga & Lee Small, and is represented by Thomas West of West Artist Management, USA. 2018 tour dates will be announced soon on Mario's website.

Mario Parga will also tour during 2018 with his instrumental band (same personnel as above minus Lee Small).