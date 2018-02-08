Guitar Legend ROBIN TROWER To Play Exclusive UK Show This Month

After releasing perhaps his best solo album since his 40s - Time and Emotion - last year, Robin Trower will play an exclusive UK concert at the Islington Assembly Hall in London on Tuesday, February 27th. The 72 year-old will be supported by the New York based blues vocalist Sari Schorr Trio featuring guitarist Ash Wilson and keyboardist Bob Fridzema (former King King).

Tickets for Robin Trower’s only UK show can be booked from the 24 HR Box Office: 08444 780 898 or booked from thegigcartel.com or the venue website, here.

Says Robin Trower about Time & Emotion, “I can honestly say I don’t know when I have been happier with an album. I feel Time and Emotion contains some of my very best work.”

Trower’s smooth-as-butter guitar licks, screaming solos and ethereal bluesy vocals keep the listener hooked. Robin has a vibe, a voice and a presence on his instrument that transcends time and space. He plays from the soul and he is as intoxicated from the music he creates as his listeners. If you love electric guitar then you will love this album. It is sly, sleek and soothing at times and rocking and rolling other times. This guy can play. It really is that simple.

(Photo: © Laurence Harvey)