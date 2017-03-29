Guitar Master MIKE KENEALLY Performs “Roots Twist” On EMGtv; Video

In the new video below, Mike Keneally takes to the EMGtv stage to perform his original song "Roots Twist".

Revered by musicians for his work with some of rock's greatest players like Frank Zappa, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Dethklok (Metalocalypse), and Dweezil Zappa, Mike has earned his place as a guitar master.

This long time EMG artist is playing his infamous green Strat outfitted with EMG SA single coil pickups. Watch as he takes his guitar through an array of clean to driving lead tones with musicality and a style all his own.