Guitar Signed By Members Of JUDAS PRIEST, FOREIGNER, SAXON And Others Up For Auction; To Benefit Local Charities

A Fender Squier Bullet Stratocaster Electric Guitar autographed by members of Foreigner, PRiSM, Matthew Good, Arkells, Saxon, Judas Priest, and Our Lady Peace is currently up for auction.

This guitar was autographed by the artists and bands listed above on the day of their shows at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario (Canada) throughout 2017 - 2018.

This guitar is being auctioned by Spectra Venue Management at the Tribute Communities Centre with proceeds to benefit the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Durham Region, Ontario, Canada.

