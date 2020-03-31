Guitarist BOBBY KELLER Reveals First Solo Single And Video

Accomplished guitarist Bobby Keller has revealed his first solo track, the shredding “Reign In Fire,” and an accompanying video.

“I have always dreamed of writing a solo/shred type album and putting my own spin on things,” Keller says. “I wanted to do something different, yet at the same time, make music that I wanted to hear. This isn’t your typical shred album, it's heavier, and I couldn’t be any more excited for my single, ‘Reign in Fire,’ to start reaching the masses."

Born in Denver, Colorado, but raised in Orlando, FL, Bobby Keller has been making his way up the music scene with his unique style of guitar playing since 2009. He is considered one of the top guitar players in Florida and the south east. Inspired by guitarists such as Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Dimebag Darrell, Keller combines both untamed speed and euphonic rhythm into his technique to create a truly individual sound.

With the band Meka Nism, Keller has performed nationally along with numerous renowned artists from a variety of genres, from Evanescence and Stabbing Westward to Hellyeah and Gojira. In 2016, Keller was recruited to star in the Theater Works Production of Rock of Ages as the lead guitar player for the “house band” at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA.

Keller teamed up with drummer Ben Johnson last year to make his dream of recording a solo album a reality. With Johnson serving as engineer, Keller’s first solo track, “Reign In Fire,” was recorded at Johnson’s Reverse 13 Studios in Orlando. The song was mastered by legendary producer Machine (Lamb Of God, Clutch).

Through the years Keller has been endorsed by ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Richter Straps, Fortin Amps, SIT Strings, WB Gear, Neural DSP, Graph Tech Guitar Labs, FU-Tone, Klotz Cables and JH Audio.

“Reign In Fire” is available via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.