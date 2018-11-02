Guitarist BYRON NEMETH Joins IMAGES OF EDEN

Images Of Eden has announced the addition of Byron Nemeth, who willl join the ranks to complete the dual lead guitar attack alongside current guitar guru, Carlos Urquidi Perez.

Carlos is the owner and instructor of Urquidi Guitars in Chihuahua, Mexico and studied jazz improvisation at Berklee Online and currently has a solo record titled, A New Perspective.

Byron Nemeth is a multi-instrumentalist and has played all over the world, has multiple album releases and has a long history of making great music with releases like The Video Chronicles album with the members of the Steve Vai Band, and mastering the solo CD, The Force Within at Abbey Road Studios in London, England. Byron is also a guitar instructor at Music & Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona and brings years of experience into an already outstanding lineup.

2019 tour dates in support of the new Images Of Eden album Soulrise will soon be announced soon.