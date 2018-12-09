Guitarist CARLOS CAVAZO On Leaving RATT Following WARREN DEMARTINI's Exit - "I Really Couldn't See Myself Up There With Another Guitar Player; It Didn't Seem Right"

Speaking with My Global Mind, former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo discussed his exit from Ratt following the departure of Warren DeMartini this year. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Cavazo: "Warren didn't leave; he was actually fired from the band. They wanted me to stay, and I really didn't want to do it without him. He was the reason I was initially in the band. Without the original members up there it seemed like it was falling apart, as they have problems. I figured maybe it's best that I go my own way. I really couldn't see myself up there with another guitar player. It didn't seem right."

"I felt that I fit in really well. I have known the guys a long time, and no matter what happens they will always still be my friends. I know we are going through some rough times now, but they will always be my bros. Hopefully we will get together someday and play again. I would play with them again if Warren were back."

