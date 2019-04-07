Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK's Announces Cancellation Of ACT OF DEFIANCE's Support Tour With OVERKILL And DEATH ANGEL

Guitarist Niclas Engelin was unable to join In Flames on their recent North American tour. Former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick (Act Of Defiance) stepped in for Engelin. A message from In Flames stated:

"To all of the Jesterheads coming out to our upcoming North American tour: We’re extremely sad to inform that, due to strong medical advisement to stay home, Niclas will not be joining the tour. Luckily, ex-Megadeth guitarist and longtime friend, Chris Broderick was able to step in at the last minute for the full run. Please wish Niclas the best as he stays home to rest. We can’t wait to see you soon."

The band has now checked in with an update on the situation:

"To all of the Jesterheads coming out to our upcoming European and UK dates: Niclas will be extending his hiatus though out the summer to focus on personal matters. Your support has meant a great deal to both Niclas and Chris Broderick, who will remain on the road for the time being. We can’t wait to see you soon."

Broderick has since issued a statement via Instgram, revealing that Act Of Defiance will not be on the planned upcoming tour supporting Overkill and Death Angel.

Broderick: "Unfortunately, Act of Defiance is not going on tour this April with Death Angel and Overkill. We were really looking forward to touring with our friends in those bands but in light of the fact that In Flames asked me to continue filling in for Niclas during the start of their new CD cycle and AOD is wrapping up our Old Scars, New Wounds CD cycle, I have decided to continue touring with In Flames. Act Of Defiance will start looking at our next CD release and pick up any tours time permitting. Thanks for all of your support and understanding."

