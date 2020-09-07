Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY - "I'm Here To Do A SAVATAGE Record When Anyone Would Ever Want Me To"

In episode 54 of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, which can be heard below, solo artist and Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery drops by for a chat. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

On what Caffery is currently up to:

"I'm working on the new Spirits Of Fire record. I'm pretty sure I have all the tracks I need musically written for that. We'll be doing the final recording of it in the next three or four weeks. It's gonna be a cool record, I'm very happy with it. In the midst of all this I recorded a single. I wrote this song called 'S.O.T.S. (Sick Of This Shit)'. I had Tony Dickenson from TSO throw some bass on it and John Macaluso did the drums. I'm finishing up mixing it right now. I had a lot of my friends and fans from my Facebook music page send me some mp3's of them singing and it worked out pretty well."

"There was a part in the verse that had harmonies (the word COVID) and then 'Sick Of This Shit'. I ended up using 30 tracks from other people and they became my COVID Choir! It's just a really fun heavy metal song. It's one my favorite metal songs that I have ever written. I played it for Jon Oliva yesterday. He told me I do a really good Jon Oliva! He pretty much taught me how to sing metal and how to get that out of my voice. Doctor Butcher had those kind of sarcastic lyrics. He thought this song could definitely be a Doctor Butcher song."

On the possibility of Savatage doing something in the future:

"I'm here to do a Savatage record when anyone would ever want me to. That's another one of those questions I don't answer. I would love to do another Savatage album tomorrow and there's different reasons why it's never timed out right. The world misses Savatage, I know I do too. We're all here, but we would never be able to recreate the magic as it happened with Criss, Paul, and Jon because two of them are angels of ours now. We'd be able to write Savatage records, but I don't think it would ever be the same."

"There's a part of it where I think Jon and the ghosts of Savatage just want the whole thing to rest. There's just a whole important part of the chemistry of that band that isn't there anymore. If it's gonna happen and it's meant to be... it will. On one hand, Savatage will never be the same without Paul and Criss. On the other, maybe we should keep the legacy alive with the music. I don't make that kind of decision though. I'm around if anything were to happen. I just know I was very fortunate to be a part of it."

"S.O.T.S. (Sick Of This Shit)":