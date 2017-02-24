Guitarist FELIX MARTIN Releases “Cosmo Basket” Playthrough Video; Mechanical Nations Album Out Now

Berklee-trained guitarist and modern progressive/world fusion pioneer, Felix Martin, has released a playthrough video for the track “Cosmo Basket” (streaming below), featured on his 15-track full-length album, Mechanical Nations, out now and available for order via the Amazon widget below, or though Felix Martin's webstore.

Mechanical Nations tracklisting:

“Flashback”

“Carnatt”

“Eight Moon Headdress”

“Nomadic Tree”

“Da House Cat”

“Cosmo Basket”

“Bom”

“Bom Continues”

“Cardboard Roofs”

“Santos” (feat. Angel Vivaldi)

“Barquisimetal”

“King Zartman”

“Four Handed Giant”

“Canaima”

“Bridge Clock Disparity”

“Cosmo Basket” playthrough video:

“Flashback” video;

“Bom” playthrough video:

Mechanical Nations was self-produced by Felix Martin and mixed with Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me).

Felix Martin band:

Felix Martin - Guitar

Kilian Duarte - Bass

Victor A. Carracedo - Drums