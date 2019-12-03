Guitarist GARY HOLT Says Goodbye To SLAYER - "Forever Honored To Have Been A Part Of This Band"

On November 30th, Slayer played their final show ever at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, who replaced the legendary Jeff Hanneman, has posted the following message via social media:

"Now that the final show has come and gone, I just want to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported me stepping into this monster called Slayer. Last night was a whirlwind of emotions for all four of us. I want to thank Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph and KFK, Kerry Fucking King. I will miss so much more than just sharing a stage with you guys. I'll miss the jokes, the penalty shots for our onstage fuck-ups, the philosophical discussions, the fart jokes, the millions of laughs, the songs, the bus ride movies, and more shots. MASSIVE love to all three of you. All at RSE, Rick Sales, Kristen Mulderig, Ernie H. Gonzalez, and Andrew Stuart. Always made me feel like part of the family. Our stellar crew, especially @sai_lhung_, one of my best friends on this earth. RESPECT!

RIP Aarmand. Mike Latronico, Pat Dickinson, John Araya, John Goss, Norm Costa, Tim Quimby, Lost, Off To The Moon Studio, Anders Aho, Bonvillain, Tim Quimby, Erin O'rourke, Jager bear Paul Dinapoli, Bryan Caldwell, Ashley Groom, Kevin Lehman, Rory, Paul and Keith our pyromaniacs,Josh, @brianlights, Rich Interlande, Jake Fraczek, Jason Lowe for keeping an eye on us. And Kevin Young for joining me in this last run, love you brother, and Robb Philpotts, and Willie Gee who also worked in my guitars for me. All did an outstanding job!

Sandra Araya and Ayesha King and Amy, much love to all of you. And anyone I forgot to mention, thanks! I thank Dave Lombardo, we had some great times together, day drinking and hunting for a good kebab! Brother to me always!

And to the Slayer fans, thanks for making me feel welcome, it's been a special and magnificent metal journey. Three epidurals, seven cortisone injections, trigger point injections, all to keep me in raging mode. Worth every second of the pain. Forever honored to have been a part of this band.

But I never wanted this. Jeff (Hanneman) should have been there. I just held down the fort for him. And Lisa Holt, your support meant everything to me. Love you after forever. And all my boys in Exodus, you are my family, and this wayward son is coming home! New Exodus is a world destroyer. See you in Europe in February!"

On November 30th, Slayer played the last show - the second of two nights - of their Final Campaign at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The setlists were altered slightly for both shows; fan-filmed video footage can be viewed below.

Exclusive photos from the November 29th shows have been posted via Ultimate Classic Rock and can be viewed here.

The setlist on November 29th was as follows:

"South of Heaven"

"Die by the Sword"

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"Show No Mercy"

"Black Magic"

"War Ensemble"

"Temptation"

"Disciple"

"Gemini"

"Born of Fire"

"Payback"

"Postmortem"

"Jesus Saves"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Hell Awaits"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Repentless"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Raining Blood"

"Angel of Death"

The setlist on November 30th was as follows:

"South of Heaven"

"Repentless"

"Postmortem"

"World Painted Blood"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"Stain of Mind"

"Disciple"

"When the Stillness Comes"

"Born of Fire"

"Payback"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Jesus Saves"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Hell Awaits"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Show No Mercy"

"Raining Blood"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Angel of Death"