Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Talks Improving His Playing - "I Need To Bust Through Technically, Apply And Re-invent Myself A Little Bit"

Guitar legend George Lynch (Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) is featured in a new interview with Guitar World. He discusses his guitar collection, his Dirty Shirley project with singer Dino Jelusic of Animal Drive, and the possibility of him (finally) doing an instrumental solo album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: The question always crops up about when you’re going to do an all-instrumental album of original material. Are you any nearer to it?

Lynch: “I’ve been thinking about it. I think it would need about a year and I would need to make it almost a worldwide experience. I like the idea of composing and recording each piece in a different place around the world. Maybe Joshua Tree, then Easter Island, then off to another location. I think it would be a fascinating story to see what the environment creates and then document the process and the gear, and use historically significant equipment. I have access, via friends, to some Hendrix and SRV and Joe Walsh gear and a lot of other classic equipment. It would be expensive and logistically challenging. Probably baby steps would be the way to go. Just record one, then have a think where to go next – maybe incorporate a recording project with a business trip to Japan or something."

Q: What do you feel you’re working on in your own playing?

Lynch: "I’m at a juncture right now where I think I need to bust through technically and apply and reinvent myself a little bit. I’ve talked to a friend of mine who I’m going to sit down with and take some tutoring. I’m going to apply myself to that this year and stop resting on my laurels. My one big thing is that I don’t know theory. I don’t think I’m going to actually work on that so much, but I’d like to be better at playing over changes. Maybe dive into a little bit of bebop. I’d also like to work on slide, get a little more proficient and work on some tunings."

Read more here.

Speaking with Anne Erickson at Audio Ink Radio about the new Lynch Mob 30th Anniversary album, Wicked Sensation Reimagined, Lynch revealed he will no longer be recording or touring under the Lynch Mob name. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

George: "The (band) name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on. I'm not gonna tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name. I'll probably still play with some of the same people; we'll just call it something else."

Lynch Mob will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their seminal album, Wicked Sensation, with a special limited print/deluxe anniversary edition of the album. Wicked Sensation Reimagined features re-worked and re-recorded versions of their classic songs and is available via Rat Pak Records on August 28 (also available in Japan via Marquee/Avalon). Listen to "Hell Child" (Reimagined) below.

The twelve-track album, originally released in October 1990, is considered by many to be sacred and perfect the way it was. The idea of recording it was not something Oni Logan or George Lynch took lightly.

“The term ‘re-record’ makes me cringe, this is not that,” explains Lynch. “We re-invented the wheel on this record. It’s really a different animal than the original! Fans won’t be disappointed!”

Logan adds: “30 years later here we are celebrating the first song I penned and wrote for the band Lynch Mob ‘Wicked Sensation.’ This one’s for the fans that have been there from the beginning! My recommendation is to listen to it loud!!”

The new cover of Wicked Sensation Reimagined was hand drawn by mid-west comic artist Andrew Owens as a tribute to the original cover art. The album is available in multiple bundle configurations including: a limited print Yellow and Black splatter vinyl (Limited to 500), hand autographed CD bundles and cassettes and more. Pre-order here.

With the help of Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) on bass and Brian Tichy on drums, George Lynch and Oni Logan bring passion and power into these newly created arrangements; some that take nothing away from the old versions but bring new light and magic to the material. The songs continue to sound as fresh and timeless and will be ready to garner a whole new legion of fans for the next thirty years. Wicked Sensation Reimagined was produced by Lynch Mob & Brian Tichy and mixed/mastered by Chris “The Wizard” Collier.

Wicked Sensation Reimagined tracklisting:

"Wicked Sensation" (Reimagined)

"River Of Love" (Reimagined)

"Sweet Sister Mercy" (Reimagined)

"All I Want" (Reimagined)

"Hell Child" (Reimagined)

"She’s Evil But She’s Mine" (Reimagined)

"Dance Of The Dogs" (Reimagined)

"Rain" (Reimagined)

"No Bed Of Roses" (Reimagined)

"Through These Eyes" (Reimagined)

"For A Million Years" (Reimagined)

"Street Fightin' Man" (Reimagined)

"Hell Child" (Reimagined):

"Wicked Sensation" (Reimagined):