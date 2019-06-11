Guitarist HERMAN LI Pays Tribute To ANDRÉ MATOS - "I Don't Think Without ANGRA, DRAGONFORCE Would Have Even Existed"

On June 8th, former Angra frontman André Matos passed away at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack. DragonForce guitarist Herman Li pays tribute to Matos in the clip below.

Matos, who made a name for himself fronting Angra, supported Avantasia with Shaman on June 2nd in São Paulo and later performed with Avantasia that night. Frontman Tobias Sammet has posted the following message:

"I am devastated by the tragic news about the passing of my friend André Matos whom I shared the stage with only five days ago. I am in shock. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, André Matos."

Of all the bands Matos performed with, Angra is the one he is best known for, having recorded three albums and three EPs with the band between 1993 - 1998. Holy Land from 1996 is considered their international breakthrough record, although the band made a big mark in their homeland Brazil with their 1993 debut, Angels Cry.