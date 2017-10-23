Guitarist IRA BLACK Joins DOKKEN For November / December Tour Dates

Guitarist Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Metal Church, Lizzy Borden, Westfield Massacre) will join Dokken for nine US tour dates in November and December 2017.

Dokken announced Black would be joining them on nine shows starting November 2nd in Houston, and November 4th at Rockfest '80s in Pembroke Pines, Florida with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick, Sebastian Bach, Quiet Riot and Steelheart; followed by seven shows in December.

Black said in a statement, “I am very excited to be playing with Dokken. To play all these great songs live is a great honor, not to mention all these insane George Lynch solos.”

“I remember when I was 13 years old playing guitar on my porch and listening to Tooth And Nail, trying to play these songs... imagine if someone told me back then that I would eventually do this, well my mind is blown now!”

“Thanks to everyone that’s ever supported me or believed in me... I appreciate you now, more than ever!”

Dokken's complete tour schedule can be found here.

(Photo: Jessica Chase)