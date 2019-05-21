Guitarist IRA BLACK Rejoins LIZZY BORDEN For Upcoming Tour And Festival Dates

Guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church) will be returning to the stage with Lizzy Borden. Black joined Lizzy Bordenin 2007 and co-wrote Appointment With Death, Lizzy Borden’s 6th studio album released by Metal Blade Records. Black rejoined the band in 2013 for Lizzy’s 40th anniversary tour.

Black said earlier today on social media “I’m looking forward to bringing American Metal back to the stage with my brothers in Lizzy Borden.”

Dates:

June

7 – Germany – Rock Hard Festival

August

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

October

31 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

February

8-13 – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

(Photo - Jim Wilkinson)