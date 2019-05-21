Guitarist IRA BLACK Rejoins LIZZY BORDEN For Upcoming Tour And Festival Dates
Guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church) will be returning to the stage with Lizzy Borden. Black joined Lizzy Bordenin 2007 and co-wrote Appointment With Death, Lizzy Borden’s 6th studio album released by Metal Blade Records. Black rejoined the band in 2013 for Lizzy’s 40th anniversary tour.
Black said earlier today on social media “I’m looking forward to bringing American Metal back to the stage with my brothers in Lizzy Borden.”
Dates:
June
7 – Germany – Rock Hard Festival
August
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
October
31 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
February
8-13 – Monsters Of Rock Cruise
(Photo - Jim Wilkinson)