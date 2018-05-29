Guitarist IZZY STRADLIN Blames Negotiation Process For Not Taking Part In GUNS N' ROSES Reunion

In a short statement given to The Wall Street Journal, original Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin reveals why he isn't taking part in the band's ongoing reunion tour.

Says Stradlin: "The current GnR tour has been a great success for the guys. My non-participation was simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process. That's life, sometimes things don't work out."

Earlier this year, former Guns N' Roses manager Alan Niven was a guest on Appetite For Distortion. During the discussion Niven revealed that Izzy Stradlin was in fact due to take part in Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime Tour, but things didn't go as hoped.

Niven: "Izzy did get as far as flying out and doing a soundcheck, and he left after a soundcheck. He didn't want to have anything to do with it. It was last year, somewhere out in the midwest, when they were doing stadiums. Obviously had it gone well and everybody had been happy, and there had been a little bit of brotherhood, I'm sure he would have stayed with it, but something must have really upset him because he left after the soundcheck and never turned up for another one or an appearance. I would think right now he's probably a little pissed off."