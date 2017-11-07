Guitarist JASON KUI Featured In New Gear Gods “Rigged” Video

Hong Kong-based fusion guitarist/composer Jason Kui, who combines modern metal, hard rock, funk and ballad influences while integrating rock lead techniques and compelling melodies, released his diverse debut album, Absence Of Words, back in October via Prosthetic Records. Get it here.

Today, Jason Kui and Gear Gods have teamed up to reveal a new "Rigged" video, where Kui showcases his impressive collection of guitars and other gear used on Absence Of Words and during his live performances. Watch below:

Absence Of Words was mixed and mastered in New York by Matthew Sim at Germano Studios and Alex Psaroudakis at Sterling Sound and features several other guest musicians, including one of the most in-demand bassists in Hong Kong, Chan Siu Kei, as well as American modern metal drum virtuoso, Anup Sastry. Sastry played on all the tracks on the album and his unique, modern sound and incredible techniques are recognizable in every song.

Tracklisting:

“Polarized”

“Reactive Impulse”

“Morning Breeze” (featuring Rafa De la Garza)

“Dance Of Awakening (The Spirit)”

“Squeaky Switch”

“Now! You! Know!” (featuring Josh Smith)

“Moving On”

"Morning Breeze" playthrough video:

“Polarized” video: