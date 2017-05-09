Guitarist JEFF KOLLMAN Joins ALAN PARSONS LIVE PROJECT For German Tour

Los Angeles, CA based guitarist Jeff Kollman (Cosmosquad, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Asia Feat. John Payne, Glenn Hughes) will be joining the Alan Parsons Live Project on their upcoming tour of Germany.

Kicking off May 12th at the Kongresshalle in Oldenburg, the 13-city I Robot & Greatest Hits tour is a 40th anniversary live celebration of Alan Parsons’ 1977 classic sophomore release, I Robot.

"Funny what life throws your way sometimes. The offer to join the Alan Parsons Live Project for this tour came totally out of the blue - only a week ago I had no idea I'd be doing this", states Kollman. "Alan invited me over to Capitol Studios in Hollywood for a chat and to listen to some music and that was that. Coincidentally, I'd recorded a couple of Parsons tracks with Asia when we did "Sirius" / "Eye In The Sky" for the Recollections (A Tribute To British Prog) covers album a couple of years ago so it's a trip to now perform these songs live with the man who actually co-wrote them! I'm really looking forward to these shows and getting back over to Germany. It's been a while since I last played there with my trio JKB and before that with MSG on the G3 tour. I'm taking off today for rehearsals in Germany before we hit the stage for the first time on Friday. Cramming songs on the plane over there.... what else is new?!"

Tour dates:

May

12 - Kongresshalle (Weser-Ems-Hallen) - Oldenburg, Germany

13 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

14 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

16 - Alte Oper - Frankfurt, Germany

17 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

18 - Konzerthaus - Freiburg, Germany

19 - Konzert & Kongresszentrum Harmonie - Heilbronn, Germany

21 - Congress Centrum - Ulm, Germany

23 - Meistersingerhalle - Nürnberg, Germany

25 - Circus Krone - München, Germany

26 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, Germany

27 - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

28 - Gilde Parkbühne - Hannover, Germany

Kollman's most recent release is 2017's The Morbid Tango, the first new album in a decade with his long running progressive rock trio, Cosmosquad, featuring Kollman, Canadian drummer Shane Gaalaas (B'z, Diesel Machine, MSG), and bassist Kevin Chown (Tarja, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Der Elefant). Cosmosquad are tentatively scheduled to tour Japan in August.